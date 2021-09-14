CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Clint Eastwood is back in the saddle in ‘Cry Macho,’ an overly familiar western road movie

By Michael O'Sullivan
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who’s been waiting for Clint Eastwood to return to his western-movie roots will be gladdened by the opening scene of “Cry Macho,” which features the director/producer/actor as former rodeo star Mike Milo. Brown cowboy hat shading his trademark weathered squint, he drives a vintage pickup truck down a lonesome Texas road, past fields of running horses and against the soundtrack of country singer Will Banister, crooning, “It’s never too late to find a new home.”

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Predict this weekend’s box office: Can Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ take down Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’?

Beginning right now at Gold Derby, you can predict which movies will earn the #1 through #5 spots at the U.S. box office for this weekend, September 17 – September 19. You can also forecast how much money the weekend’s highest-grossing film will rake in. Hurry and make your first predictions — it’s fun and easy! Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will win a $100 Amazon gift card, eternal bragging rights and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard. Opening this week is Clint Eastwood‘s latest Oscar contender, “Cry Macho” (watch the trailer). At 91...
MOVIES
imdb.com

This Cry Macho Featurette Is All About Some Guy Named Clint Eastwood, Ever Hear Of Him?

Clint Eastwood is a movie god. This is just a fact at this point. Love or hate his politics (and I'm certainly in the latter camp), there's no ignoring that Eastwood as a storyteller and performer is an icon of cinema. The makers of his newest film, "Cry Macho," know this and have smartly built a new featurette around the legacy of their 91-year-old star and director, especially considering this is Eastwood's first time putting on a (non-space) cowboy hat since 1992's "Unforgiven."
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Hailed as ‘American Hero’ by Star-Studded Group Including Mel Gibson Ahead of ‘Cry Macho’ Premiere

From Stephen Spielberg to Mel Gibson, some of Hollywood’s most iconic names have come together to honor the living legend that is Clint Eastwood. “He’s managed to hit this kind of nerve that the country understands,” offers Mel Gibson. From one iconic filmmaker to the other, Gibson believes Clint Eastwood is “in touch with the heartland.” And he’s right.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Cry Macho Reviews Are Up, See What Critics Are Saying About Clint Eastwood’s Latest

Clint Eastwood is 91-years-old but the Academy Award winner certainly isn't letting age slow him down. He continues to make new movies, and spend time both in front of the camera and behind it, and frequently both. Such is the case with Eastwood's newest effort Cry Macho. In the film, Eastwood plays a former rodeo rider who takes a job from a former boss to bring home the man's young son from Mexico. It's the sort of dramatic tale we've largely come to expect from Eastwood in his later years, and perhaps that's why the movie is falling largely flat with critics.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Schenk
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Fernanda Urrejola
Person
Dwight Yoakam
cn2.com

CN2 at the Movies: Cry Macho

A STORY OF BEING LOST… AND FOUND. CN2 at the Movies is previewing the dramatic western thriller “Cry Macho,” directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. Don’t miss it. CN2 at the Movies is brought to you by American Air Heating and Cooling.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

An adaptation of N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel of the same name, ‘Cry Macho,’ is a story of redemption which stars Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam, Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven, Fernanda Urrejola, and Horacio Garcia Rojas. The movie revolves around a former rodeo star whose premature retirement spirals into a crisis of identity and lack of purpose. However, an unexpected connection offers him the chance to free himself from his past and forge his own path. Cinephiles who love movies on redemption and second chances will definitely fall in love with the neo-Western drama film. If you wish to learn more about its plot or other details, allow us to help you with all the information you need.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macho#Texas Road#Road Movie#Saddle#Mexican
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ wheezes into the sunset

Nearly three decades ago, Clint Eastwood’s nuanced, clench-jawed performance as an aging gunfighter with a lifetime of regret graced the screen in his own film, “Unforgiven,” one of the great Westerns of all time. It seemed almost like a swan song, an elegiac goodbye to movies, like John Wayne in “The Shootist.”
MOVIES
kq2.com

'Cry Macho' is a weak addition to Clint Eastwood's 50-year filmography

At 91, Clint Eastwood's long career as a filmmaker and longer one as a star are far more interesting than "Cry Macho," an understated, uneventful slog of a movie that feels like a misguided merger of "Gran Torino" and "Bronco Billy." Blame many of the problems on a woefully weak script, but this largely two-character road movie never really gets out of park.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Clint Eastwood Directs and Stars in Cry Macho, a Road Movie About Masculinity, Sensitivity and Father/Son Bonds

After nearly a decade of films attempting to tell the stories of unsung or misunderstood American heroes (American Sniper, Sully, The 15:17 to Paris, Richard Jewell), 91-year-old Clint Eastwood has returned to a more intimate, heartfelt story closer in scale to his The Mule or Gran Torino but nearer in spirit to his beautiful 1982 drama Honkytonk Man. Based on the N. Richard Nash novel of the same name (Nash and Nick Schenk adapted the book) and set in the late 1970s, Cry Macho tells the story of Texas ranch hand and former rodeo star Mike (Eastwood) who is let go by his weaselly boss Howard (Dwight Yoakam) without much ceremony or emotion, even though the men have been friends for decades. But a year later, Howard returns and offers Mike a job to cross the Mexican border and find the boss’s 13-year-old son Rafa (Eduardo Minett) and bring him back to Texas to live with his father.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Cry Macho': Will Clint Eastwood’s Loyal Fans Choose Theaters or HBO Max?

Eastwood’s films have historically attracted older moviegoers from red states, but his core audience might take the streaming option this time. One of the big questions heading into the fall box office is whether it will lead to increased turnout of older moviegoers who have mostly skipped theaters due to COVID concerns and a lack of interest in summer blockbusters. In normal times, Clint Eastwood’s newest film “Cry Macho” would be a surefire pick to lure back that demographic, but the film’s simultaneous release on HBO Max complicates things.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Staten Island Advance

How to watch Clint Eastwood in ‘Cry Macho’ tonight: Streaming service, trailer, tickets

A wild west film with Clint Eastwood as the lead is coming to theaters and streaming this week. The film, directed and produced by Clint Eastwood, is an adaptation of the 1975 novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash. The story follows a former rodeo star Mike Milo (Eastwood) who is hired to reunite a young man (Eduardo Minett) in Mexico with his father (Dwight Yoakam) in the United States.
MOVIES
First Showing

5-Min Featurette on Clint Eastwood's Vision for His Film 'Cry Macho'

"He's back in the saddle again." Warner Bros has debuted a featurette for the film Cry Macho, focusing on how Clint Eastwood shifted from being an actor to a director. It's titled "A Director's Vision" and explores his history and his first films as a director, along with his latest work all leading to Cry Macho, one of his most personal films to date. Eastwood stars as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder. After he loses his family, he sinks into depression. In 1978, he takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home from Mexico and away from his alcoholic mother, but it's a more challenging job than expected. It also co-stars newcomer Eduardo Minett as Rafa, with Dwight Yoakam, Natalia Traven, Fernanda Urrejola, and Horacio Garcia Rojas. The voiceover in this featurette is a bit grating, but other than that it's an engaging look back at Eastwood's career. Featuring interviews with lots of other iconic filmmakers like Spielberg and Scorsese and Lucas. Honestly, I'd probably watch another hour of this kind of look back.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy