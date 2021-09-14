Clint Eastwood is back in the saddle in ‘Cry Macho,’ an overly familiar western road movie
Anyone who's been waiting for Clint Eastwood to return to his western-movie roots will be gladdened by the opening scene of "Cry Macho," which features the director/producer/actor as former rodeo star Mike Milo. Brown cowboy hat shading his trademark weathered squint, he drives a vintage pickup truck down a lonesome Texas road, past fields of running horses and against the soundtrack of country singer Will Banister, crooning, "It's never too late to find a new home."
