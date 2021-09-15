Ronald Earl Wihebrink, 83, of Cassville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 28, 1938, in Anderson, Ind., the son of Harold and Thelma (Keesling) Wihebrink. On Aug. 28, 1959, in Springfield, he was united in marriage to Judith Jordan, who survives. Additional survivors include: two daughters, Vickie Jansen and her husband Wim of Sunnyvale, Calif., and Teresa Norton and her husband Bryan of Columbia; one sister, Carol Wiseheart and her husband Bob of Sarasota, Fla.; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.