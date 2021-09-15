Vermilion County Covid 19 update 9/15/2021

Due to our HIGH transmission status, it is recommended that everyone, despite vaccination, should wear a mask when indoors. No change due to “over the weekend numbers not reported”. Please continue to encourage people to get vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors, and make good decisions. Our actions can affect everyone in this community. For a full view of the CDC reports for Vermilion County, go to the CD Tracker Link: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.