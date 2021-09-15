CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

Vermilion County Covid 19 update 9/15/2021

By WHPO
 5 days ago

Due to our HIGH transmission status, it is recommended that everyone, despite vaccination, should wear a mask when indoors. No change due to “over the weekend numbers not reported”. Please continue to encourage people to get vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors, and make good decisions. Our actions can affect everyone in this community. For a full view of the CDC reports for Vermilion County, go to the CD Tracker Link: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

