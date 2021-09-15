CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Free Fishing Day on Saturday

cassville-democrat.com
 5 days ago

Third year of event allows service members access all day. Staff members at Roaring River State Park invite veterans to a day of free fishing from 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. This is the third year of the event, and any individual with a veteran status will be...

www.cassville-democrat.com

