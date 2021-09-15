CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REX takes new jab at NAR in blistering 'cartel economics' attack

By Lillian Dickerson
Inman.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe discount brokerage struck on Wednesday following the National Association of Realtors’ petition two days earlier to compel the DOJ to uphold its antitrust settlement. Discount brokerage REX Real Estate on Wednesday unleashed a blistering attack on the National Association of Realtors (NAR) following the trade organization’s petition on Monday to compel the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to uphold its antitrust settlement.

www.inman.com

