Art AND: Sam Bessen

Sam Bessen always planned to play a lot of Christmas marches. For much of his life, he wanted to be a professional French horn player, and that’s a large part of the gigs you’re hired for in that line of work. In fact, there was no plan B; since high school, Bessen dreamed of playing with the Berlin Philharmonic, an achievement he calls “the end goal for me.” And he worked hard trying to get there, studying the French horn first at the University of Denver, where he earned his Bachelor of Music in horn performance, and then with professor Denise Tryon at the Peabody Institute, where he finished his Master of Music degree in 2017.