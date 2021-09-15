CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Art AND: Sam Bessen

bmoreart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Bessen always planned to play a lot of Christmas marches. For much of his life, he wanted to be a professional French horn player, and that’s a large part of the gigs you’re hired for in that line of work. In fact, there was no plan B; since high school, Bessen dreamed of playing with the Berlin Philharmonic, an achievement he calls “the end goal for me.” And he worked hard trying to get there, studying the French horn first at the University of Denver, where he earned his Bachelor of Music in horn performance, and then with professor Denise Tryon at the Peabody Institute, where he finished his Master of Music degree in 2017.

bmoreart.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had begun...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Sellars
Person
Edgar Allan Poe
Person
Rupaul
Person
Caroline Shaw
Person
Charlie Chaplin
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy