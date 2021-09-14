CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Germanos cut ribbon on architecture, coworking space

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

ZEBULON — The Zebulon Chamber of Commerce held its first ribbon cutting in almost two years Sept. 10... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
restorationnewsmedia.com

Historic wagon finds home at Kenly museum

KENLY — A part of Kenly history has a new, permanent home. On Sept. 15, a wagon that delivered oil f... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
KENLY, NC
Whit

Ribbon Cutting Symbolizes Official Opening of Discovery Hall

Discovery Hall hosted their ribbon cutting on Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. The 1st floor flooded with attendees excited to witness the official opening of The university’s $46.7 million dollar building. When guests arrived, they were given a map of Discovery Hall along with a list of facts about the...
GLASSBORO, NJ
washingtoncounty.news

Habitat hosts ribbon cutting for gazebo

CHIPLEY – Habitat for Humanity, The City of Chipley and the Washington County Historical Society came together to dedicate the ‘Hub of Chipley’ and host a ribbon cutting on Saturday, September 11, for the newly constructed gazebo at the Chipley Farmer’s Market. The reconstruction of the gazebo began on July...
CHIPLEY, FL
The Moultrie Observer

Canela-Downtown cuts ribbon

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Canela-Downtown, located at 3 First St. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia. Canela-Downtown is owned by Emmanuel Torres and is an international snack bar that offers a wide variety of eats and drinks from various cuisines. They also offer delivery by Door Dash.
MOULTRIE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribbon Cutting#Coworking Space#Zebulon#The Wake Weekly
Newberry Observer

EMILY cuts the ribbon

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and the Chapin Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting event for Emily Revolutionary Marketing in downtown Newberry on Friday, Sept. 3. “On behalf of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and the Chapin Chamber of Commerce and the Newberry community, we...
NEWBERRY, SC
flbusinessdaily.com

RiteLife Ribbon cutting - Grand Opening

Noon - 12:45p.m. We want to welcome RiteLife, one of our new businesses in our community, with a Ribbon cutting and help them celebrate their Grand Opening on Friday, October 1st from Noon - 12:45p.m.at 202 NE 2nd Street. Stop in and learn about services that they offer and hear about all their programs. Light refreshments will be served. Don't miss out on celebrating with Barbara Moody Holbrook and her team and of course you'll want to be there for the Ribbon cutting photo too.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
bannerpresspaper.com

Ribbon cutting set for CLEAR Leadership

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Chamber of Commerce is excited to hold a ribbon cutting at CLEAR Leadership Academy located at 3231 Columbus Loop in Columbus. The public is invited to join in the celebration on Wednesday, September 15 at 4:30 pm and take a tour of the facility.Founded in 2021 ...
POLITICS
thecounty.me

Teague Park splash pad ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting was held at the Teague Park Splash Pad to celebrate its opening. From left are: Jaime, Lexi, Lainey and Kyle Corrigan; Troy Barnes, Recreation Commission; Robert White, Caribou Children’s Discovery Museum board member; Gary Marquis, superintendent of Parks and Recreation; Colin and Evan, sons of Deputy Mayor Thomas Ayer; Janine Murchison; Kenneth Murchison; Caribou Children’s Discovery Museum Board Members; Penny Thompson, interim Caribou city manager; Thomas Ayer, deputy mayor; Joan Theriault, Caribou city councilor; Bethany Zell and Elizabeth Singer, board members; and LaNiece Sirois, Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce executive director.
CARIBOU, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
midfloridanewspapers.com

Ribbon Cutting for The Orchard

The Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting for The Orchard at Cagan Crossings , 16554 Cagan Crossings Boulevard in Four Corners. The Orchard at Cagan Crossings is a brand-new four-story upscale 55+ building complete with elevators and eight unique one and two-bedroom floorplans.
POLITICS
jacksoncountysentinel.net

Ribbon Cutting Held Recently

Last Thursday a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting was held at Allen’s Market on Old Gainesboro Hwy. Allen’s Market is under new ownership. They are open daily until 9 p.m. For all your needs from gas, food, drinks, beer and more. So stop by and say hello. For more on the...
POLITICS
charleston-sc.gov

Moultrie Playground Ribbon Cutting and Community Celebration

The City of Charleston & the Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a park dedication and community celebration to commemorate the renovation of Moultrie Playground. The event will start with a Kids Kickoff full of games, Bubble Therapy, basketball, kids CrossFit, and more fun for all ages. The courts will be alive with Pickleball players sharing how to play the sport and locals shooting some hoops on the new basketball courts! The Mayor and other stakeholders will honor those who made this possible and dedicate the park from 5:30-6:00 pm. The event will be filled with dance, music, food, and fun! We welcome our Charleston neighbors to enjoy this beautiful open play space!
CHARLESTON, SC
hometownsource.com

Ribbon cut for community event center

City officials, council, community and venue sponsors celebrate new multi-purpose facility. The Furniture and Things Community Event Center ribbon cutting was held on Sept. 11 in Elk River. The ceremony was followed by tours of the new facility for the public during an open house.
ELK RIVER, MN
bkreader.com

Performance and Community Hub JACK Cuts Ribbon on New Space

JACK, Clinton Hill’s community theater, has officially opened the doors on a new space that will give it room to grow and offer even more to its actors and audiences. The new Putnam Ave. space will allow the OBIE-winning performance-meets-civic space to have for the first time a dressing room, a lobby, and an office onsite; since its launch in 2012 staff have worked from founder Alec Duffy’s living room.
THEATER & DANCE
DFW Community News

Serendipity Labs coworking space sets McKinney opening date

Serendipity Labs is scheduled to open Oct. 30 in the new Hub 121 mixed-use development off SH 121 in McKinney. The address of the coworking space is 7540 SH 121, Ste. 150, McKinney, a 22,000 square-foot, three-story building. All Serendipity Labs feature natural light and spaces for teams to meet that follow health requirements. The McKinney location will be Serendipity Labs’ second Texas location. 972-992-1358. www.serendipitylabs.com/us/tx/mckinney-craig-ranch.
MCKINNEY, TX
eagleobserver.com

Ribbon cut at new Gentry bakery

GENTRY -- The ribbon was cut on Caswell & Co. Bakery at 225 S. Gentry Blvd. on Thursday. Cutting the ribbon was business owner Denise Caswell, accompanied by Dr. John Caswell and their children. The new business sells bakery products and is open from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on...
GENTRY, AR
WKHM

Ribbon Cutting For Renovated Trail This Friday

The City of Jackson with JPS will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday at 11:30 am for a refurbished pedestrian trail along Elmdale Drive. City Communications Director Aaron Dimick said things will be much safer…
JACKSON, MI
westalliswi.gov

Burnham Pointe Park Ribbon Cutting Sept. 23

Join your neighbors on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 4 – 6 p.m. as we celebrate the grand opening of your new park at 6031 W. Burnham St. Get ready to enjoy:. Live music, family-friendly activities, and Lola’s Empanadas food truck from 4 – 6 p.m. Ribbon cutting with Mayor Dan...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy