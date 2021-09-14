Germanos cut ribbon on architecture, coworking space

The City of Charleston & the Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a park dedication and community celebration to commemorate the renovation of Moultrie Playground. The event will start with a Kids Kickoff full of games, Bubble Therapy, basketball, kids CrossFit, and more fun for all ages. The courts will be alive with Pickleball players sharing how to play the sport and locals shooting some hoops on the new basketball courts! The Mayor and other stakeholders will honor those who made this possible and dedicate the park from 5:30-6:00 pm. The event will be filled with dance, music, food, and fun! We welcome our Charleston neighbors to enjoy this beautiful open play space!

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO