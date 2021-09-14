Germanos cut ribbon on architecture, coworking space

A ribbon cutting was held at the Teague Park Splash Pad to celebrate its opening. From left are: Jaime, Lexi, Lainey and Kyle Corrigan; Troy Barnes, Recreation Commission; Robert White, Caribou Children’s Discovery Museum board member; Gary Marquis, superintendent of Parks and Recreation; Colin and Evan, sons of Deputy Mayor Thomas Ayer; Janine Murchison; Kenneth Murchison; Caribou Children’s Discovery Museum Board Members; Penny Thompson, interim Caribou city manager; Thomas Ayer, deputy mayor; Joan Theriault, Caribou city councilor; Bethany Zell and Elizabeth Singer, board members; and LaNiece Sirois, Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce executive director.
Comments / 0