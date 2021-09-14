Mark Leonard King, age 59, a native of Summerdale, Alabama and a resident of Robertsdale, passed away Aug. 27, 2021. He is survived by his son, Chase Morrisette; brother Leroy (Donna) King, Sister Carolyn (David) Buchanan, Brother Bobby King, along with several nephews and niece. Preceded in death by his parents, Eugen and Myrtice King, and brother, Mike King. In lieu of flowers or condolences his son requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. A celebration of life was held on Sept. 11, 2021, for friends and family. Cremation arrangements are by Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, Hwy 59 Robertsdale, AL. www.mackfuneral.com.