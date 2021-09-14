Champions League: Liverpool win thriller & Man City hit six - reaction to scintillating night
Just a first ever win for a Moldovan side in the Champions League, Jude Bellingham becoming the youngest player to score in consecutive Champions League games, Erling Braut Haaland becoming the fastest player to score 21 goals in the tournament, Lionel Messi making his first Paris St-Germain start, Manchester City winning 6-3 with Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku scoring a hat-trick, Liverpool coming from behind to beat Milan 3-2 in a thriller, Sebastien Haller becoming the second player to score four goals on his Champions League debut, Real Madrid scoring a late winner against Inter Milan and one goalless draw.www.bbc.com
