Champions League: Liverpool win thriller & Man City hit six - reaction to scintillating night

The Champions League continued tonight and Premier League side Liverpool started their group campaign with a thrilling 3-2 home win againstAC Milan. Despite the two clubs being among the most successful handful of teams in European Cup history, they had only ever met twice in competitive games – the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals. This occasion, then, was set to be a rather different one and a first visit for the Serie A giants to Anfield. Neither one had lost a match yet this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in the group level on points at the top of the Premier League and the Rossoneri similarly positioned in Italy’s top flight.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO