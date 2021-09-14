CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing Gear: Abu Garcia Max DLC

By Thomas Allen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescription and Application: In a fully digital, technologically advanced world, why not add a line-counter reel to that list of devices. Except this one works hard to help keep you in touch with the fish you’re targeting. Jammed full of power and performance, the Max Digital Line-Counter low-profile reel gets the job done day in and day out. The reel features 5 stainless steel ball bearings for ultra-smooth operation, 20 pounds of drag pressure and a lighted digital line-counter display providing accurate information to replicate for the next bite. With the addition of bent handle and drag start, you can count on this...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abu Garcia#Fishing Gear
