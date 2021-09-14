Fishing Gear: Abu Garcia Max DLC

Muskie anglers don’t always agree on the best ways to catch the fish of 10,000 casts. Variations in today’s lures and tackle mean there’s more choices than ever to support multiple muskie techniques and presentations, any of which can decrease that 10,000 number to something a lot more reasonable. That said, at least three of the most successful muskie anglers in the Upper Midwest do agree on something: the month of September is one of the best times to be on the water.

