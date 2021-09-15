CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis County, MO

Mehlville Fire amends employee pension plan

By Lucas Irizarry
callnewspapers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mehlville Fire Protection District Board of Directors amended the employee pension plan for the first time since 1989 at its meeting Sept. 8. Chief Financial Officer Brian Bond said when the plan was adopted it restricted employee contribution types to pre-tax deferrals because of the way the adoption agreement was filled out. Employees would receive tax-breaks under that plan, but when the money was withdrawn later in life it would be taxable income.

callnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Income#Amends#Pension Plan#Retirement

Comments / 0

Community Policy