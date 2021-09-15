Mehlville Fire amends employee pension plan
The Mehlville Fire Protection District Board of Directors amended the employee pension plan for the first time since 1989 at its meeting Sept. 8. Chief Financial Officer Brian Bond said when the plan was adopted it restricted employee contribution types to pre-tax deferrals because of the way the adoption agreement was filled out. Employees would receive tax-breaks under that plan, but when the money was withdrawn later in life it would be taxable income.callnewspapers.com
