Harold Stanley Westcott, Jr., was born on September 29, 1931, in Niagara Falls, New York. He was the son of Harold Stanley Westcott and Mildred Grace Julias. As a young man he served on the volunteer fire department and as a Law enforcement officer in Ransomville, New York. It was here he met and married Marlene Nellie Furman on January 30, 1955. They became the parents of Carl Richard Westcott in 1956. Harold was employed by Great Lakes Carbon Company and in the 1950s was moved to Lancaster California as part of their new plant administrative team. Here three more children joined their family Janet Lynn, Lee Daniel and Paul David. Harold & Marlene became members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church where Harold served as an Elder. Both Marlene and Harold became Master Guides in the church youth ministries program known as Pathfinders.