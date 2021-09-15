CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Harold Stanley Westcott, Jr.

cassville-democrat.com
 5 days ago

Harold Stanley Westcott, Jr., was born on September 29, 1931, in Niagara Falls, New York. He was the son of Harold Stanley Westcott and Mildred Grace Julias. As a young man he served on the volunteer fire department and as a Law enforcement officer in Ransomville, New York. It was here he met and married Marlene Nellie Furman on January 30, 1955. They became the parents of Carl Richard Westcott in 1956. Harold was employed by Great Lakes Carbon Company and in the 1950s was moved to Lancaster California as part of their new plant administrative team. Here three more children joined their family Janet Lynn, Lee Daniel and Paul David. Harold & Marlene became members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church where Harold served as an Elder. Both Marlene and Harold became Master Guides in the church youth ministries program known as Pathfinders.

www.cassville-democrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Wilson
Person
Lee Daniel

Comments / 0

Community Policy