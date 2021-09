As fall approaches and summer comes to an end, we wanted to reach out to all those in Easton and the surrounding towns to extend an invitation to everyone to join us on Sunday mornings and throughout the week for our many activities. Though Covid-19 has changed much in our lives and many still have concerns, that does not bring an end to our need for spiritual growth and our need to reach out to our neighbors in love and support.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO