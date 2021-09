The Kiwanis Club of East Aurora would like to thank the community for their support of our successful chicken barbecue at Hamlin Park last Wednesday. Our club is grateful for the help of Town Highway Superintendent Dave Gunner and his crew for their help in the park, as well as the East Aurora Fire Police for their direction at the road. Thanks to Tony DiFilippo and Rick Ohler for organizing a rousing Old Timers’ Baseball Game, and to the Young Relics for filling the evening with such wonderful music. We would not be able to hold these events without the support of our community and for that we are extremely grateful.

EAST AURORA, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO