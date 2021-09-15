US mask makers say they are being clobbered by cheaper competition from China
When the pandemic first hit last year, Brian Wolin was working as a chiropractor, and his brother-in-law, Evan Shulman, ran a business making luxury retail displays for brands, such as Gucci and Chanel. But once the lockdowns began, they both found themselves unable to work. That’s when they decided to launch Protective Health Gear, turning over a large part of Shulman’s manufacturing space to the production of masks, specifically N95 respirators, which were in high demand and limited supply.www.kboi.com
