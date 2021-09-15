Official Google Pixel 6 series images, display specs leaked

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google already showed off the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro a few weeks back in a tease that started a slow reveal that will inch along over a couple of months before each phone can be purchased. I imagine that Google will continue to tell us why these phones will be their best ever, with 1-by-1 spec announcements, maybe sort of like OnePlus does. While we normally complain about a feature trollout marketing scheme, we’re freakin’ excited about the Pixel 6 and all we want is to see it over and over again.

