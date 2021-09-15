CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Google Pixel 6 series images, display specs leaked

By Rei Padla
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has been working on the next-gen Pixel phone. The Pixel 6 series is almost ready and we can expect a big announcement will be made in the coming weeks. We’re looking at an early October reveal but we also won’t be surprised if the tech giant suddenly launches the phone. It has already posted some information on its website about the Pixel 6. The page even has images of the smartphone plus details about the custom-made chip called the Google Tensor.

Comments / 0

