New Protocols a Highmark Stadium Make Buffalo Bills Fans Wanna Shout

"I hear as of September 26th, that's the case," says Bills Backer of Erie President, Jeffery Johnson. Bills fans looking to go to a game at Highmark Stadium will now be required to show proof they've gotten the COVID vaccine in order to attend. According to Erie County Executive in New York, Mark Polancarz in alliance with representatives from the Bills owners the Pegulas, all guests who are 12 and older will be required to prove they've had at least one shot of the COVID vaccine at any event at Highmark Stadium. This new policy goes into effect for the next Buffalo Bills game on September 26th to October 3rd. After that point, only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to attend any event at the stadium which includes Bills games and concerts. Along with this new order, guests will not be required to wear masks like previously having to wear masks when going to concessions and the bathroom.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO