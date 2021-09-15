CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Protocols a Highmark Stadium Make Buffalo Bills Fans Wanna Shout

 4 days ago
This past Sunday at Highmark Stadium where the Buffalo Bills play, the mask protocols were not followed so now there are new rules being implemented. Announced yesterday afternoon, new health and safety protocols are being enforced both at Highmark Stadium and Key Bank Center where the Sabres play. Starting this...

Buffalo Bills owner threatens to move team if he doesn’t get public funds for new stadium

If you don’t build it, they will leave: That’s the threat in Buffalo as the owner of the Bills presses for public subsidies to fund a new stadium for the NFL franchise. Fracking mogul Terry Pegula, who bought the Bills in 2014, wants state money to help pay for a new $1.4 billion stadium to replace the team’s current dated home. If he doesn’t get it, Pegula has said the team could move.
Buffalo Bills to require fans at games to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Buffalo Bills ownership has announced a new policy that will require all fans to be vaccinated to attend games at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center, home of the Buffalo Sabres, this season. Pegula Sports & Entertainment, along with Erie County, announced Tuesday afternoon that beginning with the Sept. 26 game...
Buffalo Bills Fans Are Not Happy With ESPN Morning Show

The NFL regular season is almost here. It kicks off tomorrow night when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buffalo Bills kick off their 2021 regular season campaign when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 pm at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Many outside...
What to expect at Highmark Stadium this season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Highmark Stadium let Buffalo Bills fans know what to expect ahead of the regular season opener this Sunday, Sept. 12. Parking lots open at 9 a.m., and parking costs $40. Gates open at 11 a.m., but if you want to avoid lines, go early. To get...
Steelers beat Bills 23-16 in front of packed Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite Bills fans being out in full force, the Bills offense couldn't get much going, dropping the first game of the season 23-16. First Quarter Bills 3-0 Steelers. The first Bills game in front of a packed Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park started with a...
Steelers vs. Bills: 4 Buffalo players fans should watch out for

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic. We are just days away from finally having Pittsburgh Steelers football back, and they face a familiar foe as their first test of the 2021 season. The Buffalo Bills have proven difficult for Pittsburgh to deal with over the...
Highmark Stadium to require fans to be vaccinated to attend Bills' games, effective September 26

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WENY) – Fans of the Buffalo Bills will be required to be vaccinated to attend a game starting September 26. According to the team, for the home games happening on September 26 and October 3, fans over the age of 12 must have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. After October 31, fans 12 and older must be fully vaccinated. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. That means fans must receive their second dose, or the single-dose J&J shot by October 17 in order to attend any games after October 31.
Watch now: Buffalo Bills fans dance and sing before game

Watch fans as they sing and dance and chant "Bills Mafia" in the parking lot prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. I'm a Springville native, a Buffalo State graduate, an award-winning photojournalist. I've been with The Buffalo News since 1996. I'm passionate about covering high school sports and music.
New Vaccination Policies Announced for Buffalo's Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center

Erie County, New York officials and representatives from Pegula Sports Entertainment announced new protocols for concertgoers and fans of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. When entering Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center, anyone 12 years old and older will be required at any event to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Buffalo Players Offer to Buy Away Tix for Unvaxxed Fans

Hours after Buffalo Bills and Sabres ownership announced that all fans attending games at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center, home of the NHL franchise, a few of the Bills players sympathized with unvaccinated distraught Bills fans and offered to "buy" them tickets to away contests for the team at stadiums without such restrictions. It brings up an interesting question for the organization. They are mandating their fans to be vaccinated but they are not mandating their players. Or are they?
Bills Backer Reaction to Vaccine Mandate at Highmark Stadium

"I hear as of September 26th, that's the case," says Bills Backer of Erie President, Jeffery Johnson. Bills fans looking to go to a game at Highmark Stadium will now be required to show proof they've gotten the COVID vaccine in order to attend. According to Erie County Executive in New York, Mark Polancarz in alliance with representatives from the Bills owners the Pegulas, all guests who are 12 and older will be required to prove they've had at least one shot of the COVID vaccine at any event at Highmark Stadium. This new policy goes into effect for the next Buffalo Bills game on September 26th to October 3rd. After that point, only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to attend any event at the stadium which includes Bills games and concerts. Along with this new order, guests will not be required to wear masks like previously having to wear masks when going to concessions and the bathroom.
