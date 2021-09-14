Seaford community honors victims of 9/11, 20 years later
A bell tolled 11 times at Seaford High School last week as a crowd of silent onlookers honored the lives of the 2,977 people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Family members of the victims and local religious leaders took turns sounding the bell in front of the school, each strike representing the death of an individual or members of a group. Five Seaford High School alumni died in the attacks: Robert Sliwak (class of 1977), John William Perry (’82), Thomas Haskell (’82), Michael Wittenstein (’85) and Timothy Haskell (’85).www.liherald.com
Comments / 0