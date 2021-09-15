Manhattan boys' soccer blows past Wichita South in home opener

Manhattan boys’ soccer only gave fans a half’s worth of soccer in Tuesday’s home-opener versus Wichita South — but what a half it was.

The Indians took down the Titans, 10-0, in a game that was mercy-ruled at half.

“They played well,” MHS head coach Mike Sanchez said. “I think they had a good time and they came out pretty relaxed.”

The barrage didn’t start until five minutes into the match, but once it began, it didn’t cease until the first (and what turned out to be the only) 45 minutes ended.

Midfielder Ibrahim Ciftci got things started with a goal from the back post on an assist from fellow senior Grant Snowden.

The goal was the first of three on the day for Ciftci, the senior’s first hat trick of his varsity career.

“We were just really organized as a team,” Ciftci said. “Once we started scoring more and more our team confidence just went up and my confidence went up which made me try and shoot more and more. It just felt good.”

Two minutes later, Cifci struck again, this time from 30 yards out, and a minute after that, scoring leader Snowden hit off an assist from senior midfielder Alex Boyle.

“We’ve done such a good job this year of building out of the back,” Ciftci said. “Last year we had a lot of talent, but we just weren’t able to execute those passes. Over the summer, we started to work on it, and it’s starting to click for us. Passing out of the back is what we need to do if we want to win games this season.”

Just one minute later, sophomore forward Ged Comiso struck one in off a Snowden miss to make it 4-0.

Sophomore midfielder Alex Lee joined in with 31 minutes to play in the half off an assist from Marco Zambrano.

Nearly five minutes went by before sophomore forward Jimmy Ramirez scored two goals in the span of a minute and a half. Ramirez made it 6-0 off a Lee assist at the 10:30 mark and then scored again off a pass from sophomore defender Burke Belanger with 9:19 to play in the half.

Five minutes later, Ciftci completed his hat trick with 4:43 to play and then, Boyle and Comiso each scored their second goal of the game with 2:02 and 1:15 to play to complete the mercy-rule win.

The shutout is the first of the season for the Indians (3-1-1) and goalkeepers Simon Pratt and Lance Scudder. With the loss, the Titans (0-5-0) remained winless on the season.

MHS had its biggest challenge of the season to date Thursday, as it traveled to Overland Park to face undefeated Blue Valley West (5-0-0) on Thursday.

Coverage of Thursday’s match will be online at themercury.com and in Friday’s e-edition.