Burlington, IA

Helen Marie Allee

Hawk Eye
 5 days ago

Helen Marie Allee, of Ames, formerly of Burlington, passed away on September 12, 2021 after celebrating life for 102 years. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Adams Funeral Home. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Face coverings are respectfully requested for the services at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Saturday in the Rector Township Cemetery near Chelsea, Iowa.

