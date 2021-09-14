CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butter bison featured at Kansas State Fair

By Joe Baker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - It has been a Kansas State Fair tradition since 1983. This year’s butter sculpture celebrates the state animal. The “Mamie the Bison” is made of more than 800 pounds of butter and is kept inside a cooler at 36 degrees. It took Sarah Pratt, of Des Moines, Iowa, nearly 85 hours to create. The butter is reused and will be stored in five-gallon buckets in a local freezer where it will remain until the next year.

