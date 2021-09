It’s getting hot in here. Seriously. I can’t even express the number of times I spent this summer absolutely dripping sweat. Walking to the bodega across the street became an automatic beaded forehead. Tanning sessions on my roof would end in a self-created pool of water. Sitting at my desk with my window air conditioner on blast would even end in sweat circles saturating the underarm area of my t-shirts. And let me tell you one thing — trying to beat the heat in New York City is hard. The infrastructure of my pre-war building simply doesn’t allow AC to cool as much as...

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO