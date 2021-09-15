CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas Education Foundation partners with JPMorgan Chase

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pinellas Education Foundation has announced a $100,000 grant from JPMorgan Chase to fund teacher externships at local businesses. The externships seek to expose teachers to other workplaces to better shape curricula and classroom activities relating to postsecondary career education. Over the next year, at least 25 Pinellas County schoolteachers will be matched with local businesses, where they can use workplace experience in crafting lesson plans.

