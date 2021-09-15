CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Doctor Who’ actor Tanya Fear found in L.A. following missing persons report

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Who actor Tanya Fear has been found in L.A. after being reported missing by her family on September 9th. According to a spokesperson for the family, no criminal activity is currently linked to the case. “It is with great pleasure and relief to report that Tanya has been found...

The Independent

Tanya Fear: British actor found safe after going missing in LA, police say

Doctor Who actor, Tanya Fear, has been found safe after being reported missing last week (9 September).The Los Angeles Police Department say they have notified the family that the 31-year-old has been found safely.Fear had last been seen at a Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard and a social media campaign had been set up to help find the actor and comic.A statement on the FindTanyaFear Twitter account earlier today (13 September) said that on the day she went missing, she had left her Hollywood home without her purse or mobile phone.Before Fear had been found, her family were in...
Tanya Fear, ‘Doctor Who’ actress, missing after last being seen in Los Angeles

British actress Tanya Fear was reported missing by her family on Sept. 9 after last being seen in Los Angeles, California. The 31-year-old was initially reported as having last been spotted near The Hollywood Bowl, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, Fear was allegedly also seen at a Trader Joe’s location on Santa Monica Boulevard on Sept. 12, the Reporter said.
