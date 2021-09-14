CROOKSTON BOYS SOCCER SHUT OUT BY PELICAN RAPIDS

The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Soccer team hosted Pelican Rapids looking for their first win of the season. Still, the Vikings had other plans as their technically sound offensive game was too much for the Pirates to overcome in a 7-0 defeat in a Section 8A matchup played in Crookston. “Fundamentally, they were better than us today,” said Pirates Head Coach Lon Boike. “They play a lot of soccer year-round, and their skills showed today, obviously.”