CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crookston, MN

CROOKSTON BOYS SOCCER SHUT OUT BY PELICAN RAPIDS

kroxam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crookston Pirate Boy’s Soccer team hosted Pelican Rapids looking for their first win of the season. Still, the Vikings had other plans as their technically sound offensive game was too much for the Pirates to overcome in a 7-0 defeat in a Section 8A matchup played in Crookston. “Fundamentally, they were better than us today,” said Pirates Head Coach Lon Boike. “They play a lot of soccer year-round, and their skills showed today, obviously.”

www.kroxam.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Pelican Rapids, MN
Crookston, MN
Sports
City
Crookston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Than Us#Lumberjacks#Pr Sebastian Centeno
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy