Eagle Rock, MO

Calvin Otto McNiel

 5 days ago

Calvin Otto McNiel, 80, of Eagle Rock, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his home. He was born March 19, 1941, in Verona, the son of Lester and Alba (Bailey) McNiel. He grew up and received his education in Verona, graduating from Verona High School. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army serving two years. When he returned home, he and his older brother traveled building silos. He worked in construction for several years and later became an over the road truck driver.

