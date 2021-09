This past Monday was Labor Day. Labor Day in the US is a bit of an odd holiday. As I noted last year, most countries celebrate it on May 1st to honor workers in Chicago who were marching in 1886 for an eight-hour workday; Congress and President Grover Cleveland chose to not acknowledge those workers and selected the first Monday in September instead. Nonetheless, Labor Day provides an opportunity to reflect on workers amid COVID-19, labor unions, and how workers can organize effectively in an economy increasingly dominated by hedge funds and private equity.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 12 DAYS AGO