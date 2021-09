SMITHFIELD, R.I.- Bryant University swimming and diving coach Katie Cameron has announced the hiring of Garrett Wlochowski as a graduate assistant coach. Wlochowski graduated from the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, where he majored in financial analytics and spent four years on the swim team. During his time with the Retrievers, Wlochowski helped the team to four consecutive conference championships. He also took first place individually in the 100 yard backstroke, 200 yard backstroke, 500 yard freestyle, 800 yard freestyle relay, 200 and 400 yard medley relays.

SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 12 DAYS AGO