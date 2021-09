Patricia H. Burtch age 92 of Newton passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton, Illinois. Memorial gifts honoring Patricia may be made to either the Jasper County Cancer Support Group or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

NEWTON, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO