Our Seven-step program keeps lawns beautiful and weed free. If you are considering Core Aeration and Over-seeding, this step will help prepare your lawn prior to having this done. When was the last time you had your soil tested? Testing is a very important step in determining the program needed to get your lawn into proper shape. It allows us to know what micronutrients your turf needs, and if the pH levels are where they should be. Adjustments to pH are crucial for the proper uptake of the elements your lawn needs to be at its best. This is a key program if you are renovating your lawn this year. (See Core Aeration and Over-seeding)

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO