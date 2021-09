The Lake City Council has finalized an agreement with the City of Lanesboro to move forward with plans for Lake City to provide water to the smaller community. Lanesboro was forced to pursue other supply options when high levels of iron, manganese and arsenic were discovered in their system and building an entirely new one was found to be cost prohibitive. Instead, they contracted ISG Engineering to design an eight-mile water main that will connect Lanesboro to Lake City’s system. Administrator, Eric Wood, says the two councils needed to work quickly to get the agreement approved.

LAKE CITY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO