CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

MD secretary of health says flu season is the 'biggest concern' for fall

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader said although COVID-19 is an issue, the department's biggest concern is the upcoming flu season. "We're actually preparing for the flu season," Schrader told C4 and Bryan Nehman on Wednesday morning. "That's where our biggest concern is right now. We didn't have a flu season last year and we're concerned that as we get later into the fall children are going to be affected by the flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus)."

www.wbal.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Secretary, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Flu Season#Md#Rsv#Covid
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy