MD secretary of health says flu season is the 'biggest concern' for fall

Maryland Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader said although COVID-19 is an issue, the department's biggest concern is the upcoming flu season. "We're actually preparing for the flu season," Schrader told C4 and Bryan Nehman on Wednesday morning. "That's where our biggest concern is right now. We didn't have a flu season last year and we're concerned that as we get later into the fall children are going to be affected by the flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus)."