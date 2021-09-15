Glaukos, Ivantis settle patent lawsuit

Glaukos and Ivantis have entered into a settlement agreement to terminate a patent infringement lawsuit concerning the Hydrus microstent, according to company press releases. Ivantis will pay Glaukos $60 million in two installments, $30 million by Dec. 31, 2021, and $30 million by Dec. 31, 2022, the Glaukos release said.
(Reuters) -Twitter Inc said on Monday it would pay $809.5 million to settle a shareholder class action lawsuit from 2016 that alleged the company misled investors about its daily and monthly user engagement numbers. The individual defendants and Twitter continue to deny any wrongdoing or any other improper actions, the...
Quibi Holdings LLC, the holding company for Jeffrey Katzenberg’s now-shuttered video app Quibi, will transfer its intellectual property and technology for a mobile video feature to Eko, an interactive media company, as part of a settlement to legal disputes each company had levied against one another last year.
At the heart of the disputes was the “Turnstyle” video technology, which detects the orientation that a smartphone is in to determine whether video should be displayed in landscape or portrait mode. In March 2020, ahead of Quibi’s launch, Eko claimed that it had invented the technology and Quibi was infringing on its...
Non-practicing entity TOT Power Control, the licensing arm of Top Optimized Technologies, this week filed suit against Apple for infringing a pair of wireless communications technology patents covering baseband modem power output and its relation to call quality. Lodged with the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on...
Apple both won and lost in a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday, with a panel of judges invalidating claims of one patent but upholding two others in a lawsuit about the iPhone Home button. In 2018, South Korean firm First Face launched a patent infringement lawsuit...
Cupertino tech giant is hit with a new Apple Pay infringement lawsuit in the United States. A patent holdings company RFCyber has filed a case against the iPhone maker over five patent infringements relating to its contactless payment technology. The new case is filed just a few after the U.S...
(Reuters) - Northwestern University settled its dispute with Mitsubishi Electric over allegations that its industrial robots infringe three of the school's robotics patents, according to Tuesday filings in Chicago federal court. The university had accused Mitsubishi of infringing patents related to the growing field of collaborative robots, or "cobots," that...
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' Margaret Brennan during an interview that aired Sunday that he doesn't expect that the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will become clear anytime soon, barring a discovery of an intermediary animal host or a whistleblower inside China coming forward with knowledge that the virus initially spread following a lab leak.
The notion of the world’s richest, most powerful economy running out of money may seem ridiculous. Even more so in a world of ultra-low borrowing costs and record-breaking Covid deficits shoring up finances. But it’s a reality that could happen as American politicians wrangle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion...
On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
MILLIONS of eligible Americans will receive a second round of the Golden State Stimulus II payment worth $1,100, the California Franchise Tax Board announced this week. The payments, released Friday, September 17, will reach direct deposit recipients first. To qualify for the second round of payment, you must file your...
From INC. A scroll through business media or even a stroll through your local downtown is enough to reveal just how desperate companies are to hire right now. “Help Wanted” signs adorn nearly every shop window, and the press is full of stories of companies offering extraordinary perks to attract talent.
On July 27, almost a year after the start of formal conversations with the laboratory Pfizer, the Government announced a “binding” agreement with this company for the purchase of their vaccines against the coronavirus. It ended in this way to a long negotiation that was unlocked after the Casa Rosada modified by decree the Vaccine Law and eliminate, among other issues, the word “negligence” of that norm, a concept that for the directors of the international firm opened the doors to a wave of demands.
