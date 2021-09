Lots of people have a food fetish of some sort; celebrities are no different. According to The Recipe, singer, songwriter, and co-star of "Only Murders in the Building" Selena Gomez likes pickle juice on her popcorn. And Us Magazine shares that Kaley Cuoco loves coffee so much, she goes to bed dreaming of what her next cup of Joe will taste like, while Ed Sheeran is so obsessed with ketchup he not only has a tattoo of the condiment, he even teamed up with Heinz to create Edchup. Well, guess which celebrity chef we can add to this stellar list? If you said Andrew Zimmern, you would be right.

