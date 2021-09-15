Max Lakin at the Armory Art Fair and Independent

Jon Key’s "Chosen Family No. 14," 2021, at Steve Turner (Courtesy of The Armory Show) Twenty-seven years ago — nearly a decade before Art Basel came to American shores — a micro art fair, The Armory Show, was born that would go on to shape both the New York and U.S. collecting scene for decades to come. It eclipsed the then-dominate Art Expo in Chicago and built a brand, with curatorial chops and a commitment to diversity and inclusion. Just four dealers participated that first year, setting up in rented rooms in the art-filled Gramercy Park Hotel. The fair expanded, with a move to the Upper East Side’s historic 69th Street Regiment Armory, then to the West Side Piers, and now Javits Center.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO