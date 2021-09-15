CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

WAM Theatre's US premiere of KAMLOOPA

By WAM
berkshirefinearts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresented live at Shakespeare & Company’s Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre in Lenox, MA. Available for digital streaming (US only) November 1-7, 2021. “When I read KAMLOOPA, I got goosebumps and knew immediately that it was a play our WAMily would love,” exclaimed WAM Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven. ”With its magical realism, its heart, its activism and its ceremony, KAMLOOPA is the perfect play to close out our 2021 season.”

www.berkshirefinearts.com

