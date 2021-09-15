The Brooklyn Bridge bike lane is finally open

Photo by the New York City Department of Transportation on Flickr. A long-awaited two-way protected bike lane officially opened on the Brooklyn Bridge Tuesday. Advocated for years by cyclists, the new path replaces the innermost car lane of the Manhattan-bound side of the iconic bridge and leaves the existing elevated promenade for pedestrians only. Both foot and bike traffic on the bridge, nicknamed the “Times Square in the Sky,” skyrocketed in recent years, leading to dangerous, crowded conditions.