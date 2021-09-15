CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

COVID-19 pandemic impacts family planning for NYC moms

By Richard Gawel
healio.com
 5 days ago

Nearly half of mothers in New York City who had been trying to become pregnant before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped trying during the first few months of the outbreak, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open. Also, a third of the women who were thinking about becoming pregnant before the pandemic...

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Health
news8000.com

Mayo Clinic shares information on new COVID-19 variant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- As the COVID-19 Delta Variant continues to surge, the World Health Organization is monitoring a new variant called MU. Mayo Health Doctors tell News 8 that it’s not the dominant strand in the U.S. or anywhere else. MU was first detected in January 2021 in Colombia.
LA CROSSE, WI
romper.com

Family Calls Out The Unvaccinated After Mom Dies of Covid-19: “The Cost Was Her Life”

The family of an Illinois mother who, despite being fully vaccinated, died from Covid-19 earlier this month, has used her obituary to send a message to those who’ve chosen to remain unvaccinated against the virus. Candace Ayers’ family said the 66-year-old mother and grandmother had gotten fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in March but came down with a breakthrough case over the summer that eventually led to her passing. They have urged unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated in an effort to better protect immunocompromised people like their late mother.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Planning#Covid 19 Pandemic#Child Health#Jama Network Open#Nyu Langone Health
KXAN

During COVID-19 pandemic don’t forget about the flu, says a Texas family

COLLYVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Joe Lastinger understands the toll of COVID-19 on families. He just hopes the flu won’t be an additional strain. “You can’t fix all the COVID risk right now, right, because you know, kids under 12 can’t be vaccinated. But one thing you can do as a parent is you can take flu out of the equation, and just take one… possible complication out of your lives,” explained Lastinger.
TEXAS STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Doctors see impact of missed cancer screenings during COVID-19 pandemic

Doctors are now seeing the impact of missed cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some screenings dropped by 90 percent at the beginning of the pandemic. “In the last two weeks, I’ve met at least one patient with advanced lung cancer, advanced breast cancer and advanced colon cancer who would have been eligible for a screening test within the last year and a half but did not have one,” said Dr. Carter Capra, an oncologist at Ascension St. Vincent’s.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

Florida judge allows mask mandates to continue in schools after ruling against DeSantis. Second Circuit Judge John Cooper has ruled against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appeal, allowing Florida schools to continue to have mask mandates while the case is appealed at a higher level. Effective immediately, the state of Florida...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Report: COVID-19 Pandemic Had ‘Devastating’ Impact in Treatment, Prevention of HIV, Tuberculosis

A new report released Wednesday says the COVID-19 pandemic had a “devastating” impact in the fight against HIV and tuberculosis last year. The Global Fund, an alliance of governments, civil society groups and private sector entities, says the number of people reached with HIV prevention programs and services declined 11 percent in 2020 compared with the year before, while testing for HIV dropped 22 percent last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tamu.edu

Crisis Communication And The COVID-19 Pandemic

Clear communication with the public about COVID-19 vaccines is important because vaccination remains the best way to prevent the spread of the virus, according to Texas A&M University crisis communications expert Timothy Coombs. But from the start of the pandemic, a basic principle of crisis management — that a message...
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

Biden Unveils New Plan To Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic

President Biden is introducing a six-pronged strategy Thursday to battle the COVID-19 Delta variant and boost vaccinations as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb. White House officials have said Mr. Biden's plans to focus on private sector businesses and schools. A White House official said the six pillars Mr....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC12

How the ‘Path out of the Pandemic’ plan impacts local industries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New vaccine guidance from the White House has many industries asking how they are impacted and what happens next. In Central Virginia, the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce is helping members navigate through the Biden Administrations ‘Path out of the Pandemic,’ action plan. According to the White...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
healio.com

Top in ID: Seroprevalence of COVID-19, federal vaccine mandate

Researchers estimated that the seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 was 83% among Americans aged 16 years or older in May, with infection-induced seroprevalence at 20.2%. It was the top story in infectious disease last week. Also, last week, President Joe Biden announced a six-part plan to address an increase in COVID-19 cases....
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy