10 Questions for Mag Gabbert

Sondra James, the veteran character actress who founded and ran the New York-based postproduction loop group Speakeasy, has died. She was 82.
James died Sunday at her home in New York after a five-month battle with lung cancer, her manager, Carolyn Anthony, reported.
Speakeasy organized voice work for producers, directors, sound designers and editors, and her voice and her team was heard in more than 500 films, TV shows and animation.
The native New Yorker was in charge of voice casting for such Coen brothers films as O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), The Man Who Wasn’t There (2001), Intolerable Cruelty (2003), A...
