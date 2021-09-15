CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jennie Menzie named President of Cumberland Trust

Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Board of Directors of Cumberland Trust, an independent trust company, today announced the appointment of Jennie Menzie as President and her election to the Board of Directors. As a result of the promotion, Menzie will now serve as President, Chief Operating Officer, and Corporate Counsel. The former president, Joseph K. “Pepe” Presley, will continue to serve in his role as Chairman of the Board and CEO. This leadership transition comes as Cumberland Trust marks 20 years in service guiding families through the wealth transfer process in Tennessee and beyond. “As we celebrate our momentous 20-year anniversary, the Board agreed the time was right for the next president,” said Presley. “Jennie has been with Cumberland Trust for nearly 10 years and has proven herself to be an invaluable member of our executive management team. She has provided great focus to our market growth, and we are excited to continue our strategic growth under her stewardship.” Menzie joined Cumberland Trust in 2012 and has served as Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Counsel since 2019. In her newly elected role, she will manage all day-to-day operations, while driving the company’s vision for the future. She will continue to lead strategic initiatives, oversee the company’s long-range planning goals, and advise on legal fiduciary and corporate governance matters. Prior to joining Cumberland Trust, Menzie served as Vice President at Thompson & Associates focused on charitable estate planning, Assistant General Counsel of WebMD Envoy, Senior Tax Consultant at Arthur Andersen, and practicing attorney at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis. “I am honored to be named president and thank Pepe for his leadership that brought us to this important milestone,” said Menzie. “I’d like to recognize our team members who each day go above and beyond to earn the sincere trust of our clients and the communities in which we serve. Our success over the last 20 years is undoubtedly the result of our focus on best-in-class client service since day one.” This announcement comes as Cumberland Trust also achieves an important milestone of reaching $5 billion in assets under administration. Since the company’s founding in Nashville, Cumberland Trust has grown to more than 120 employees, serving clients in 47 states. Although Cumberland Trust has expanded immensely, its administration, legal, and executive teams remain centrally located in its Nashville headquarters, providing clients with efficiencies and access to Tennessee’s favorable trust laws. Two decades ago, the founders of Cumberland Trust set out to find customized solutions to trust and estate administration that create peace of mind for clients and their families. As a corporate trustee, Cumberland Trust is a neutral third party that handles the day-to-day management of personal trusts and estates—a positive solution for families with complex dynamics from aging concerns, to blended families, to those living with illness or a disability. This model allows Cumberland Trust to collaborate with a family’s or individual’s chosen accountant, estate planning attorney, and financial advisor to help guide the wealth transfer process. Over the years, Cumberland Trust has developed special expertise and a dedicated team to support special asset administration, special needs trust administration, and distinctive care services. Cumberland Trust is set to continue its recent growth. The company has hired 26 employees in 2021. The state of Tennessee remains a desirable trust haven, with recent revisions to the Tennessee Trust Code that will make it even more competitive in the market. Cumberland Trust continues to strengthen its presence in regional markets and has additional offices located in Atlanta, Austin, Chattanooga, Dallas, Knoxville, Memphis, Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Tampa-St. Pete. About Cumberland Trust Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Cumberland Trust is a trust services firm founded in 2001 to focus on families. As a trusted advisor, at Cumberland Trust we work with our clients’ accountants, estate planning attorneys, financial advisors, and others to ensure that each family’s needs are met and that their values extend across generations. We achieve that with a team of individuals at Cumberland Trust who are the very best in the personal trust industry. From dealing with blended families, aging adults, special needs, or other modern dynamics, we have the experience to help clients and their advisors protect and prolong family legacies. For more information on Cumberland Trust and how we work with advisors for clients, visit cumberlandtrust.com.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Springfield Business Journal

Anthem names new Missouri president

Anthem Inc. this week announced the selection of a new president for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri. Stephanie Vojicic, a 25-year employee who most recently served as regional vice president of sales, is taking on the top role. Vojicic succeeds Amadou Yattassaye, who exited in May to...
MISSOURI STATE
American Banker

Republic Bank & Trust in Kentucky names new CEO

Republic Bank & Trust Co. in Louisville, Kentucky, will soon promote its president, Logan Pichel, to the CEO office. The $6.2-billion asset bank said Wednesday that, as part of a previously telegraphed succession plan, Pichel will add the title of CEO on Oct. 1, succeeding Steve Trager. Pichel was also...
KENTUCKY STATE
Union Leader

Velcro names first female president and CEO

Velcro Companies named its first female president and CEO last week. Gabriella Parisse, who most recently served as chief growth officer, will take the reins from CEO Jeff Malcolm, who will retire on Nov. 1. The transition began immediately with Parisse starting as president last week, according to a news release.
MANCHESTER, NH
Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland names Wheeler fundraising VP

Cumberland University announced today that Courtney Wheeler has been hired as the vice president for advancement effective Oct. 1. Wheeler spent the past 20 years working in government, nonprofit and electoral campaigns in various capacities including fundraising, communications, digital, organizing, engaging, research and platform development. President Paul C. Stumb is...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
bizjournals

Truist Triangle region president retiring, successor named

After a banking career that spanned nearly four decades, the Triangle region president for Truist (NYSE: TFC) is retiring, and a successor has taken the reins. Gray Reed is retiring after a 38-year career that included more than two decades with BB&T and then Truist following the merger of SunTrust Banks and BB&T in 2019. His replacement is Chris Bell, who had been serving as middle market banking leader for the Triangle region.
BUSINESS
Nashville Post

Construction consultancy names president

Mt. Juliet-based construction consultancy Connico Inc. announced Thursday Rose Gowder has been named president. Gowder, the daughter of the company’s late founder, Connie Gowder, will oversee day-to-day operations and management, including planning, accounting, financing, legalities, licensing and quality control. She will also help maintain client relationships and ensure project success.
CONSTRUCTION
Orlando Business Journal

Massey Services names new president and CEO

Massey Services, the fifth-largest pest management company in the industry and largest family-owned company in the business, has a new president and CEO. Tony Massey, who has been president of the privately held firm since 2006, was promoted to CEO effective immediately. Company founder Harvey L. Massey will continue to serve as chairman of the board.
BUSINESS
nwaonline.com

Pea Ridge native Fletcher named state president

PEA RIDGE -- Pea Ridge native Sandy Fletcher was installed as the ESA Arkansas State Council President on June 19 at the DoubleTree Inn & Suites in Bentonville during the 70th annual Arkansas ESA State Convention. Fletcher has been in Beta Alpha for 11 years. She joined as a legacy...
PEA RIDGE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Trust Company#Trusts#The Board Of Directors#Corporate Counsel#Board#Cumberland Trust Marks#Thompson Associates#Webmd Envoy#Senior Tax Consultant#Arthur Andersen
phillytrib.com

AAMP names Dr. Ashley Jordan as President and CEO

After a nearly year-long search, her qualifications helped make her the forerunner and ultimate choice for President and CEO of the African American Museum of Philadelphia (AAMP). And the candidate chosen was Dr. Ashley Jordan. Dr. Jordan, who most recently served as Senior Director of Development at the National Underground...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
central.edu

Kuennen Named President and CEO of doeLEGAL

Bruce Kuennen, a 1993 Central College graduate, has been named president and CEO of doeLEGAL. doeLEGAL is a leading legal technology and service provider based in Wilmington, Delaware. Read more at EIN Presswire.
PELLA, IA
Times-Journal

Deborah Ragsdale of Polymer Industries named IAPD President

Deborah Ragsdale of Polymer Industries, Henagar, Alabama has been named the President of the International Association of Plastic Distributor (IAPD) for 2021-22. The international trade association is comprised of companies engaged in the distribution and manufacturing of performance plastics worldwide. She was voted in by the IAPD Board of Directors at the 65th Annual IAPD Convention in Louisville, KY, USA on Monday, August 16, 2021. She officially took office for a one-year term beginning on August 19, 2021, at the conclusion of the convention.
HENAGAR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: MC Bank & Trust names Christopher LeBato CEO

Christopher LeBato was named CEO at MC Bank & Trust. LeBato started his banking career at AmSouth Bank before joining IberiaBank, where he spent 10 years and was named New Orleans retail market manager before becoming the bank’s retail banking executive overseeing Alabama, Louisiana and Texas. LeBato is a graduate of Spring Hill College.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jacksonville Business Journal

Chicago private equity firm: "Jax is a priority"

Chicago-based private equity group Timber Hill Group purchased three Jacksonville area properties for a combined $9.5 million. All three properties are industrial and related to logistics, which the company said was what made them attractive for acquisition. “Jacksonville is a priority for investment and location was the main driver for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Jenny McKeithen

Tell us a little about yourself and your background. I was born in raised in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, a small town in Southeast Arkansas. Graduated from Boyce College in Louisville, Kentucky, with a bachelor of science in missions, evangelism, and church growth. Once I graduated, I started my banking career in Louisville in 2007. I transferred with my career to Jacksonville in December of 2009, moved to Ponte Vedra Beach in 2011, where I am presently raising my two beautiful daughters (6 and 3). I am still a banker by trade and work for First Citizens Bank in Ponte Vedra as a vice president, and a small business banker and branch manager. There are many things I have learned in my 14-year career as a banker; however, one of the most valuable lessons is that I have to get to know my community and its needs in order for me to know how to help the business owners I work with on a daily basis. I know that this is the community God has put me to serve, and I believe that if I continue to seek the best for my community, it will succeed. And it is amazing to live, work and play in a community that is succeeding. My community involvement includes the following roles: chair for the Beaches Division of the Jacksonville Regional Chamber of Commerce where I also serve on the Community Involvement Committee and Membership Committee.; board member for the Jacksonville Regional Chamber of Commerce and on the Jacksonville Chamber Ribbon Cutting Committee; ambassador for the Ponte Vedra Division of the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce; and board member for the Jacksonville Beach Deck the Chairs.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
793
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville

Comments / 0

Community Policy