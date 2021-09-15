Tenth launch boosts OneWeb halfway to its target
With a launch of 34 satellites from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome, OneWeb has boosted its in-orbit constellation to a merry band of 322 ï¿½ taking them halfway there. Each satellite, the size of a mini-refrigerator and weighing 150 kilograms, was released from a dispenser on a Russian-made Fregat upper stage in groups of two or four over a period of four hours ï¿½ after which each spacecraft transmitted back signals to mission control confirming their healthy arrival in space.www.lightreading.com
