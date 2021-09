Visitation for Minister Kendall Anthony Jones will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 10AM with his funeral following at 12NOON, at Trinity Baptist Church, 1800 Country Club Road. Pastor Mark Lewis will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park. Services will also be live streamed and the link will be displayed on our website, jamesfuneralhme.com.

