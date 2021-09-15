CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1.4M Park Slope condo has 14-foot ceilings and a backyard gardening shed

By Dana Schulz
6sqft
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsking $1.4 million, this two-bedroom Park Slope condo at 231 16th Street has quite a few noteworthy features for the price. There’s 1,000 square feet of interior space, which feels even larger thanks to 14-foot ceilings and oversized 11-foot-tall windows. There’s also a bonus lofted area that holds a home office, washer/dryer, and second full bathroom. Outside, the 423-square-foot backyard is perfect for a gardener, equipped with electricity, water, and a large shed.

www.6sqft.com

