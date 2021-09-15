Clean Guest Data and Why It Matters

As a savvy marketer, you understand the importance of segmentation. It aligns content, offer, and other mechanics available for your communication strategies with the audience where it will have the most impact. Most segmentation schemes begin with purchase behavior. And for good reason – it quickly and easily differentiates your most from your least active customers. The ability to do so is critical when aligning the objectives of your communication for the right audience. For example, sending a reactivation message to loyalists and an offer to join your loyalty program to those that have lapsed would cause confusion which, likely, will suppress response and conversion rates.

