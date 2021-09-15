Will Song Kang, Jung Ga Ram And Kim So Hyun Reunite For Love Alarm Season 3? Here's What We Know So Far

It’s hard not to connect between the modern obsession of society with superheroes and the old myths of the Greeks. They both deal with characters that fight those who would like to destroy humanity. Blood of Zeus has proved that there are still other new and exciting stories about giants, gods, and demigods like Hera and Zeus. These characters are not similar to the ones you saw in Disney’s Hercules. There will be surprises along the way that even the expert classicists will be in for a ride. Blood of Zeus was a hit when it first appeared on Netflix in October 2020. Currently, the first season is rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. So it is not surprising that Netflix quickly ordered season 2. Those who have watched the series will notice how the season one finale led to significant developments. Besides knowing season 2 of Blood of Zeus is happening, here is what we know so far.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO