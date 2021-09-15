CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Will Song Kang, Jung Ga Ram And Kim So Hyun Reunite For Love Alarm Season 3? Here's What We Know So Far

epicstream.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Love Alarm is undeniably one of the most followed K-dramas in history, which is why fans were not surprised when Netflix renewed it for another season. Even the second installment generated a high viewership rating and viewers could not stop asking for Love Alarm Season 3.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Song Hye Kyo Revelation: Song Joong Ki's Ex Shows Support For Kim Hee Sun + Now, We Are Breaking Up Release Date Finally Revealed

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Song Hye Kyo is not only known as one of the most bankable South Korean actresses today. The former wife of Song Joong Ki is also popular for being thoughtful to all the close and important people in her life.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Han So Hee Net Worth 2021: Is Song Kang's Nevertheless Co-Star Richer Than Song Hye Kyo, IU, Suzy Bae, Son Ye Jin, Jun Ji Hyun And Kim Tae Hee?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Han So Hee became a household name after her big break in The World Of The Married and Nevertheless. As a matter of fact, the 26-year-old South Korean star is considered one of the most promising actresses of her generation.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Song Joong Ki Shock: Song Hye Kyo's Ex Set To Work With Record Of Youth Star Park So Dam

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Song Joong Ki would not return for another K-drama yet but he is set to lead the upcoming 26th Busan International Festival. The former husband of Song Hye Kyo was confirmed to be hosting the opening ceremony of the prestigious ceremony.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Kim Seon Ho Shock: Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Actor Beats Jo Jung Suk, Shin Min Ah, Kim So Yeon, Jeon Mi Do, Song Kang, Han So Hee Again

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha lead stars Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah have proven, once again, that they are two of the hottest K-drama stars at present. On Monday, Sept. 20, the Korean Business Research Institute revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim So Hyun
Person
Song Kang
Person
Gong Yoo
Person
Choi Tae Joon
Person
Hyun Bin
Person
Song Joong Ki
Person
Lee Seung Gi
Person
Jung
TechRadar

Snowpiercer season 3: what we know so far

Spoilers for every episode of Snowpiercer season 2 follow. Snowpiercer season 3 is officially on the way – and season 4 has been confirmed, too, ensuring this sci-fi adventure has a long future. Season 2 was an absurd ride. From the introduction of Sean Bean's Mr Wilford and life on Big Alice to the discovery of a warming Earth and Melanie’s presumed death in the finale, tensions are high on the train ahead of the third season.
TV SERIES
The Tab

This is everything we know about season five of The Crown so far

It’s been nearly a year since the last season of The Crown was released and given all the real life royal drama that’s happened in the last 12 months (thanks Harry and Meghan), season five of The Crown can not come soon enough. The last series of The Crown introduced...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Netflix’s Blood of Zeus Season 2: What We Know So Far

It’s hard not to connect between the modern obsession of society with superheroes and the old myths of the Greeks. They both deal with characters that fight those who would like to destroy humanity. Blood of Zeus has proved that there are still other new and exciting stories about giants, gods, and demigods like Hera and Zeus. These characters are not similar to the ones you saw in Disney’s Hercules. There will be surprises along the way that even the expert classicists will be in for a ride. Blood of Zeus was a hit when it first appeared on Netflix in October 2020. Currently, the first season is rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. So it is not surprising that Netflix quickly ordered season 2. Those who have watched the series will notice how the season one finale led to significant developments. Besides knowing season 2 of Blood of Zeus is happening, here is what we know so far.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Lil Nas X announces new album Montero with pregnancy photo shoot

Lil Nas X has announced the release date for his new album Montero with a pregnancy photo shoot, calling it his “baby”.The 22-year-old rapper, who released the song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in March, told People that he’s releasing his new project on 17 September. In the photoshoot, Nas X is seen dressed in a white satin robe with a flower crown and a baby bump. “SURPRISE!” he captioned the image. “I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy Montero is due 17 September 2021.” The “Industry Baby” singer revealed that he came...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdrama Kpop#Love Alarm Season 3#South Korean#The Love Alarm 2 0#Sweet Home#Sun Oh
Cosmopolitan

Kim posted more Met Gala snaps but fans are all talking about what's going on in the background

As you definitely will know Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit has caused a truly colossal stir over the last few days - including theories that she and Kanye could be getting back together - and her after-party outfit also prompted an onslaught of memes (mainly batman related). However, Kim seems to be entirely undeterred by it all, and is busy posting pictures of both looks on Instagram. But there's something in the background of the latest post that has people talking way more than Kim's look.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Dan Levy Signs Netflix Film & TV Deal, Will Star In And Direct Romantic Comedy Feature

A year after winning four Primetime Emmys for the hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy has closed an overall deal with Netflix to write and produce scripted content across film and TV. Levy’s work in film will begin promptly with an original untitled romantic comedy which he’ll direct, write, produce and star in. Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske will also produce alongside Levy. The multi-hyphenate’s work in series will start in July 2022 when his current three-year overall deal with ABC Signature ends. “Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Will Sherlock Season 5 Premiere In 2021? Possible Release Date, Spoilers, News & Updates

It’s been almost five years since the finale episode for Sherlock Season 4 aired and fans can’t seem to wait any longer for Sherlock Season 5 to premiere. Unfortunately, there is still no confirmation whether new episodes of the Benedict Cumberbatch-led series will ever be released. But one thing's for sure, Sherlock Season 5 won't premiere this year.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU's Demore Barnes Breaks Silence on Exit: 'I Don't Totally Know Why This Has Happened'

Two weeks after news of his Law & Order: SVU exit broke, Demore Barnes is setting the record straight about the circumstances surrounding his ouster. In a nutshell, it’s a mystery even to him! “I know you’re sad and surprised — I am, too,” the actor behind Deputy Chief Christian Garland admitted Thursday in an Instagram message to fans, before conceding, “I don’t totally know why this has happened.” As reported on Sept. 3, both Barnes and co-star Jamie Gray Hyder, who plays detective Kat Tamin, will make their final appearance in SVU‘s Season 23 premiere on Thursday, Sept. 23. The pair joined...
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘Save My Skin’ Season 3: TLC Release Date, What We Know So Far

Fans will likely remember that the reality show Save My Skin first premiered on TLC in April 2020. The show features British dermatologist Dr. Emma Claythorne and her team in London. Together, they work with patients who have unusual skin issues, allowing them to regain their self-confidence. Along the way, the TLC reality show also educates viewers on the various skin conditions. There have been two seasons of Save My Skin and we are hoping for more. Will Season 3 of the reality show be coming soon? Read on to find out what we know so far.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

Netflix Anime ‘Scissor Seven’ Season 3: Release Date, What We Know So Far

Scissor Seven was first released on Netflix Anime in January 2020 and originally, only came in its original Mandarin. However, the Chinese anime series has turned out to be a great addition to Netflix’s library of the genre. You may have missed it the first time around, but it is definitely worth catching up on if you like the genre. Start streaming Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix, ready for Season 3.
COMICS
GoldDerby

‘Succesion’ Season 3 trailer explodes Roy family drama during Emmys weekend

According to most experts and Gold Derby users, “The Crown” will win Best Drama Series at the Emmy Awards this weekend, one year after “Succession” took top honors in the category. But based on the official trailer for “Succession” Season 3 that HBO dropped on Friday, don’t think the former drama champion will be anything but a serious contender to regain the crown in 2022. The highly anticipated show returns to HBO on October 17 and picks up where things left off two years ago: with Kendall Roy (Emmy winner Jeremy Strong) in full battle against his father, Logan Roy (Brian...
TV SERIES
journalistpr.com

Mindhunter Season 3 Production Starts! What We Know So Far!

Mindhunter Season three is one of the relatively expected psychological offense interesting sequences that must be renewed. The 2nd season was once launched via Netflix on August 16, 2019. Because then followers are ready to hear about the 3rd section of the psychological crime thriller series. According to the latest...
TV SERIES
asapland.com

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: All We Know So Far

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: All We Know So Far. After season three released earlier this year, there is finally some news about season 4 of the wildly popular anime, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’. To clarify, the 4 OVAS are considered to be part of season 2 of the anime. The anime (based on the manga series of the same name) follows a group of knights in Britannia – a fictional interpretation of the British Isles.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy