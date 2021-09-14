CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team to host rare NFL Pride Night vs. Giants on Thursday

By Jason Owens
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday's home game against the New York Giants will mark the Washington Football Team's first divisional game of the season. It will also be a landmark for the franchise. Washington will welcome the LGBTQ community with an official Pride Night, a rarity in the NFL and a first for the team. The Detroit Lions hosted a similar event in 2019. The news arrives months after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced himself as the league's first openly gay active player, a milestone for the NFL and American sports.

