Washington Football Team to host rare NFL Pride Night vs. Giants on Thursday
Thursday's home game against the New York Giants will mark the Washington Football Team's first divisional game of the season. It will also be a landmark for the franchise. Washington will welcome the LGBTQ community with an official Pride Night, a rarity in the NFL and a first for the team. The Detroit Lions hosted a similar event in 2019. The news arrives months after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced himself as the league's first openly gay active player, a milestone for the NFL and American sports.www.aol.com
