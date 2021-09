The Casper College volleyball has yet to play a home match in the 2021 season and will be in yet another tournament this week, this time at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. The T-Birds are 4-7 on the year after losing 3 out of 4 in the Salt Lake City tournament over the weekend. Casper has played their fair share of quality teams which should help them as the season progresses.

CASPER, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO