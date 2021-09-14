Billie Eilish’s Fairytale Gown Was The Talk Of The Met Gala
Billie Eilish’s blush Oscar de la Renta gown featured a tulle skirt the size of Cinderella’s pumpkin coach, a 15-foot train, and a corset bodice. The almost cartoonish silhouette made it look like a Disney princess dress brought to life, but the “Happier Than Ever” singer was not inspired by animated heroines hoping for their happily ever afters. As reported by InStyle, she revealed that the gown was her take on the festive dresses adorned by Holiday Barbie. “It was my favorite thing in the world. I would ask for them for Christmas every single year,” she said while chatting with her Met Gala co-host Keke Palmer. Eilish also rocked Barbie-blond hair, but channeled a little more Marilyn Monroe with the short style and diamond jewels.districtchronicles.com
Comments / 0