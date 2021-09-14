CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Billie Eilish’s Fairytale Gown Was The Talk Of The Met Gala

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish’s blush Oscar de la Renta gown featured a tulle skirt the size of Cinderella’s pumpkin coach, a 15-foot train, and a corset bodice. The almost cartoonish silhouette made it look like a Disney princess dress brought to life, but the “Happier Than Ever” singer was not inspired by animated heroines hoping for their happily ever afters. As reported by InStyle, she revealed that the gown was her take on the festive dresses adorned by Holiday Barbie. “It was my favorite thing in the world. I would ask for them for Christmas every single year,” she said while chatting with her Met Gala co-host Keke Palmer. Eilish also rocked Barbie-blond hair, but channeled a little more Marilyn Monroe with the short style and diamond jewels.

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Keke Palmer
weisradio.com

Billy Porter says he can “die and go to heaven” after playing groundbreaking ‘Cinderella’ role

Billy Porter is ecstatic he was able to become the character that he needed to exist when he was younger, and credits Cinderella for making that magic happen. Speaking to ABC Audio, Porter gushed about playing the Fairy Godmother — since renamed to Fab G — in the Amazon Prime Video film, adding that it allowed him to become closer to his idol, Whitney Houston.
MOVIES
hot969boston.com

2021 Emmy’s Red Carpet: 30 Memorable Looks From Worst to Best

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is here, and so is the red carpet fashion. From patterns that are much too busy, to stunning ensembles that push the limits of creativity, we’ve got the worst and best looks of the night that we won’t forgive or forget. (L) Brendan Hunt's pants...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Fairytale#Gown#Holiday Barbie
goodhousekeeping.com

Anya Taylor-Joy Wore the Most Dramatic Dress Ever at the 2021 Emmys

Anya Taylor-Joy looked every inch the star on the red carpet at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards. The Queen's Gambit actress wore a yellow Dior dress with a cream-colored halter. Her hair, woven into a glamorous high bun styled by Gregory Russell, matched the gown's warm golden tone, and she finished off the look with a bold red lip and glamorous silver jewelry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Tiffany Haddish Rocks Stunning Black-and-White Gown with a New Short 'Do

Tiffany Haddish just stole the show at the Venice International Film Festival. The ﻿Girls Trip ﻿actress rolled up to event in a Cruella de Vil-esque two-toned gown from the Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2019 collection. The color-blocked dress featured a white bodice with a square top and a black, pleated skirt. Haddish paired the dress with black shoes from Le Silla.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Jurnee Smollett Wears a Dior Dress Originally Made as a Miniature (Exclusive)

Jurnee Smollett enjoyed plenty of stylish moments as Leti Lewis on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, but for her first Emmy nomination, only haute couture would do, says her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn. “We started talking as soon as she was nominated — not only Jurnee and myself, but with other members of her team as well,” Mandelkorn says. “Everything is a bit of a strategy, and we wanted to think big-picture about where we wanted to take her fashion career and who she is in the fashion world in this moment. With all that in mind, it definitely had to be haute couture.” Nominated...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Upworthy

Billie Eilish and AOC made powerful fashion statements at yesterday's Met Gala

It seems like every year someone makes a splash at the Met Gala with their fashion choices. In 2018 it was Lena Waithe's "queer cape" that enthralled the press and public alike, with its simple but powerful message about inclusivity and LGBTQ rights. In 2016, Emma Watson used that year's technology theme to send a more subtle but equally powerful message about the environment with a dress made entirely from sustainable products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mandy Moore Dazzles in Red Spaghetti Strap Gown and Matching Satin Louboutins at 2021 Emmys

Mandy Moore matched the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. The “This Is Us” actress attended the award show on Sunday night in a crimson Carolina Herrera gown. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a full tulle skirt. She added Fernando Jorge earrings and a ring to her look. Moore appeared at the Emmys along with her “This Is Us” costars in honor of the series’ nomination for outstanding drama series. The “A Walk to Remember” alum matched her dress to her shoes by wearing red satin Folies Pigalle Christian Louboutin pumps. The iconic pumps feature a 4-inch thin stiletto as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Does Pin-Up Glamour in a Classic Ball Gown & Jimmy Choo Heels at 2021 Met Gala

Billie Eilish was a true red carpet standout at the 2021 Met Gala. The “Bad Guy” musician, who is the youngest co-chair ever for the event, stepped out in a custom gown by Oscar de la Renta. The layered tulle creation included sheer nude tones within a voluminous skirt with a 15-foot-long train. Eilish’s gown also included a cinched bustier top and flared off-the-shoulder sleeves, inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s outfits from the 1950s. She accessorized with numerous sparkling bracelets and rings. While unexpected, the look also coordinated with her recent aesthetic shift for her second album, “Happier Than Ever,” which features vintage...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
codelist.biz

Billie Eilish Shows Fans Her New Style – And Breaks Instagram Record

Billie Eilish has now presented her new hair color to her fans on Instagram. The style change could hardly have been better received. Just a few days ago, Billie Eilish triumphed again at the Grammys, now she caused a massive stir with a post on Instagram: After years with green and black hair, the singer presented her followers with a style change that has it all. The reactions went through the roof immediately and gave the 19-year-old a record on the platform.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Met Gala 2021 red carpet: Standout looks from Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Dan Levy, more

Stars are arriving on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2021 Met Gala, a highly anticipated event following a year of lockdowns and cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dressing to the theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," some of Hollywood's biggest names have donned extravagant, bold and flashy outfits as they arrive for the event, which is organized by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. It raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy