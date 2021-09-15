CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 Episode 12 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN for Season FINALE

epicstream.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 12 is less than a week away and things look exciting for the finale! Clayman's true nature is now known to all Demon Lords, and everyone is now working together under a common goal - to make the kingdom what it used to be before Clayman messed with it so badly.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Will Sherlock Season 5 Premiere In 2021? Possible Release Date, Spoilers, News & Updates

It’s been almost five years since the finale episode for Sherlock Season 4 aired and fans can’t seem to wait any longer for Sherlock Season 5 to premiere. Unfortunately, there is still no confirmation whether new episodes of the Benedict Cumberbatch-led series will ever be released. But one thing's for sure, Sherlock Season 5 won't premiere this year.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 6 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch Jahy-sama wa Kujikenai! Anime

Anime Writer A devil child addicted to city pop and iced coffee. The most recent episode of The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! highlighted Jahy’s relationship with her boss and landlord. In addition, the magical girl finally makes a re-appearance. Jahy begins to doubt herself and starts wondering if she’ll really be able to bring back the Demon Realm.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Honor Student at Magic High School Episode 11 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. With only a few runs left before the end of Season 1, the anime adaptation of the spinoff manga Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei continues with the Nine Schools competition where every student is showing off their capabilities. The Honor Student at Magic High School Episode 11 is on its way so have the release date and time on your countdown and see where to watch the show.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Time#Slime Season 2#Countdown#Epicstream#Crunchyroll#Pacific Time#The Case Study Of Vanitas
gamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 6: Release date, time, how to watch

Marvel’s latest show on Disney Plus, What If?, is well underway now. We’re four episodes in at the moment, with the upcoming What If? episode 6 exploring a world where the Avengers turn into zombies. If you can’t get enough of the show, then you’ll undoubtedly want to know what to expect from What If? episode 6. We’ve got all the details you’ll need to know on Marvel’s latest adventure.
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid season 2 episode 11 release date and time

Those hunting for the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid season 2 episode 11 release date and time will be happy to learn that it has now been confirmed. This Crunchyroll exclusive can’t be found on Funimation or other services, so fans will need to make sure they boot up the right app at launch. Here’s when the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid episode 25 release date is.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Lovers Of The Red Sky Episode 4 RELEASE DATE and TIME, PREVIEW

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Lovers of the Red Sky has continued taking over the Monday and Tuesday evening time slots with a tight match with the KBS series Police University. Both with interesting storylines, Lovers of the Red Sky tackles a historical plot that piqued interest from many viewers.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
epicstream.com

Shaman King (2021) Episode 23 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Shaman King (2021) Episode 22 wasn't the most epic so far, but it's very satisfying to watch Faust being awesome as the Shaman Fight keeps going strong. The 10 first episodes of the Shaman King reboot were a bit underwhelming, but even average episodes are much more well-received now that the show really picked up.
COMICS
TVLine

On My Block's Time-Jumping Final Season Gets a Monday Release Date

On My Block fans can bid farewell to Cesar, Ruby, Monse and Jamal on Monday, Oct. 4, when Netflix releases the coming-of-age comedy’s fourth and final season. Co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) and Eddie Gonzalez/Jeremy Haft (All Eyez on Me), the comedy initially followed just Monse, Ruby, Jamal and Cesar, four bright and street-savvy friends as they navigated their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city. Come Season 2, in the aftermath of tragedy and a shocking discovery, the friends leaned on each other like never before, while the third season saw the stakes get even higher in Freeridge.
TV SERIES
TouchArcade

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories’ Announced for iOS and Android, Listed for November 22nd Release

Today, Bandai Namco Entertainment announced That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories for iOS and Android. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories is based on the original IP and will let players relive the anime story and a new one supervised by the author of the original light novels, Fuse. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories is a “3D battle RPG" according to the store listings. It features command-based combat, nation building, and more with fully voiced cut-scenes. There will also be voiced interactions outside cut-scenes. Watch the trailer for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories below:
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: “A Meeting of Humans and Monsters”

Overview: Rimuru (Brittany Karbowski), at long last meets with King Dwargo (Bill Butts) and Erald Grimwald to discuss where they stand. Our Take: With this episode continuing to deal with their allies and enemies alike, the political/social challenges and consequences that Rimuru faces as leader of Tempest continue to be just as engaging as the external threats he faces. The hashing out of where certain allegiances stand was interesting, if not incredibly surprising, in how both the conversation between King Dwargo and Erald Grimwald reflects two different characteristics of their leadership in understanding how they approach situations from both a tactical mindset and an empathetic one as well. Seeing more of the effects of Rimuru’s upstanding moral character more than his combat ability is always a delight. On the other hand though, it’s nice that the story establishes meaningfully character building. They don’t just brush aside the mass murdering the slime committed to Falmuth’s army and instead embrace all of who Rimuru is as a person. And not just Dwargo and Grimwald but Rimuru himself. He chooses to fully accept what he did and has made peace with it. This shows that his choices are weighty and the consequences of those will be accordingly, especially as he grows in power and notoriety.
epicstream.com

Marvel's What If..? Episode 7 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Spoilers, Trailer, Clips, Plot, Theories, Leaks, Previews, News and Everything You Need To Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. What If..? is getting more and more exciting as various alternate realities are told by Uatu, giving a new take on certain events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Way past the mid-season, Episode 7 is about to arrive so here is everything you need to know from the release date and time for your countdown, spoilers, theories, leaks, previews, plots, and more.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Will Lee Ik Jun, Ah Jung Won, Kim Jun Wan, Yang Suk Hyung And Chae Song Hwa Have Happy Endings?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 12 is arriving in a few hours and avid followers of the popular tvN K-drama series could not wait to know what will transpire in the finale episode.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Episode 12 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu for FINALE

Anime Writer A devil child addicted to city pop and iced coffee. Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Episode 11 undergoes rapid development following the explosion that happened in the previous episode. Makoto’s understanding of the new world he’s in completely changes, and it’s crueler than he initially thought. As the season almost comes to a close, it looks like big things are coming for the finale.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Chapter 238 RELEASE DATE and TIME, SPOILERS

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War returned with a new chapter after a week-long delay. Such delays are common for the weekly romantic comedy, but, thankfully, Kaguya-sama will likely be resuming its normal schedule.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date: What to Expect?

Finally, an episode about the elusive Coach Beard! Season 2 episode 9 gives AFC Richmond’s most mysterious member his own episode, and an evening with Coach Ted’s loyal, strangely psychic partner, Coach Beard, does not disappoint. Following the aftermath of the devastating defeat against Manchester City, and after a particularly wild night out, everyone is back at work and licking their wounds. So, what’s next for AFC Richmond and its colorful entourage? Only the upcoming episode can tell us. Here’s everything we know about ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 10.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

How to Watch Bleach Without Filler: Watch Order and What to Skip

Bleach, for those who are not aware of it, has a total of 366 episodes. It released its first episode in 2004 and the series ended in 2012. It centers on Ichigo Kurosaki who obtained the powers of a Soul Reaper. His abilities led him to defend humans from evil spirits and guide the departed souls to the other side.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy