Settlers Hospitality Chooses IDeaS’ Industry-Leading Revenue Management Solutions and Services

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — September 15, 2021 — IDeaS, a SAS company, the world’s leading provider of hotel revenue management software and services, is proud to announce its new partnership with Settlers Hospitality. The family-owned-and-operated hospitality group selected IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) for its five historic, boutique properties after a competitive evaluation period.

Total Food Service

Managing Increasing Cyber Risks In the Hospitality Industry

The hospitality industry, like others, have had to reinvent themselves since the start of the pandemic. While hoteliers, restaurateurs, and other business owners forged new methods of surviving and thriving during the pandemic, this time unfortunately also brought new attack vectors and vulnerabilities to exploit. Protecting your organization and assets from this complex and rapidly evolving threat is no longer optional and can also be difficult.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hotel Online

Cloud5 Communications Set to Showcase Managed IT Services, Virtual Guest Services, Conference Services, and Guest Engagement Solutions at HITEC 2021

Leading provider of communications solutions and Managed IT Services to help hoteliers reduce costs, maximize on-property resources, and deliver seamless guest communication. Chicago, IL. — September 16, 2021, Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications solutions and Managed IT Services for the world’s top hotel brands and management companies, is set to exhibit at HITEC 2021, which will take place in Dallas from September 27-30. Exhibiting at Booth #1211, Cloud5 will showcase the company’s well-known Internet and voice solutions, as well as a new suite of services designed to maximize hotel resources, reduce costs, drive new revenue streams, and engage guests like never before.
CHICAGO, IL
Inman.com

Placester rolls out new solution for managing outsourced creative services

Marketing technology company Placester has launched a new product to help brokers manage the hiring of outsourced creative professionals. Marketing technology company Placester, recognized for its affordable real estate websites, has launched a new product to help brokers manage the hiring of outsourced creative professionals. The company announced the rollout...
REAL ESTATE
Hotel Online

Mid-Continent Hospitality Selects STS Cloud to Increase Revenue and Efficiency Across Fast-Growing Multi-Brand Portfolio

Leading hotel development and management Integrates sales for Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Independents on STS Cloud System from SalesAndCatering.com. Chicago, Illinois – September 15, 2021 – SalesAndCatering.com, the most affordable full-featured sales and catering system in the industry, welcomes Mid Continent Hospitality as the latest, industry-leading hospitality group to employ STS Cloud. With this partnership, Mid-Continent Hospitality is well-positioned to drive both group and transient business across their fast-growing portfolio of properties.
CHICAGO, IL
Times Union

iJoin Adds the Power of ProNvest's Full-Service Managed Account Solution

LDI-MAP (d.b.a. LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin), a leader in retirement plan technologies, announced today a partnership with ProNvest, a national provider of high-touch, personalized managed account services. Recordkeepers and their advisor partners using iJoin will be able to select ProNvest’s program that includes participant access to retirement plan counselors as well as a suite of planning and gap analysis tools.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Paysafe and Konnektive to Deliver Industry Leading CRM Solutions through Newly Expanded Relationship

Deal will provide digital marketing merchants with tailored TPP-compliant solutions that address payments and business management needs. Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, today announced the relaunch of a collaborative relationship with Konnektive CRM, the San Juan, Puerto Rico-based provider of leading CRM and order management solutions. The agreement will see the Konnektive CRM platform made available via Paysafe, providing merchants operating in the complex digital marketing vertical with turnkey, integrated software that incorporates business management and payment solutions, including multi-currency payment processing, fulfillment automation and affiliate tracking.
TECHNOLOGY
Hotel Online

Brera Serviced Apartments Partners With IDeaS Revenue Solutions to Enhance Growth Strategy

The German-based extended-stay hotel group will implement IDeaS G3 RMS in six locations to optimize cluster revenue management approach. LONDON—Sept. 8, 2021—IDeaS, a SAS company, the world’s leading provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today that Brera Serviced Apartments will implement IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) at six of its extended-stay properties across Germany.
SOFTWARE
cuereport.com

Document Management and Storage Services Industry Size 2019, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis up to 2025

Latest update on Document Management and Storage Services Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Document Management and Storage Services market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Document Management and Storage Services industry. With the classified Document Management and Storage Services market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Oil Spill Management Market Worth, Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2028

Reports and Data has published a new study on the Global Oil Spill Management Market comprising of exclusive insights, growth prospects, market size and share estimation, and opportunities. Global Oil Spill Management Market report is a comprehensive and top-notch market report which offers the professionals and businesses critical insights into the market and industry. The research study on the Oil Spill Management market provides a complete overview of the product portfolio, value chain analysis, revenue contribution, profit margins, and other major factors. The report includes insights offered by industry experts, professions, and research analysts.
INDUSTRY
itechpost.com

Choosing the Best Risk Management Software

Support decisions on the best risk management and fraud detection software for your business with this solution-led breakdown of what's available on the market today. With consumer behaviour changing rapidly over the last 12 months, fraud has only become even more of a concern for online businesses globally, as seen by online fraud increasing a third in the UK during that time period alone.
SOFTWARE
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

National Insurance rise could hit investment, business body warns

Manufacturers are reporting an increase in business growth but warn the planned rise in National Insurance threatens to “choke off” investment and recruitment.Domestic and export orders have increased in recent months with increased optimism for the year ahead, according to manufacturers’ organisation Make UK.Manufacturing growth is now forecast to be 7.1% this year following a 10% decline in output in 2020.The manufacturers’ organisation said the sector is now set to recover almost all that loss in 2021, with growth based on a surge in both domestic and overseas orders which is now translating into strong hiring intentions.The recent increase in...
ECONOMY
marketresearchtelecast.com

Exclusive details of the contract with Pfizer: how much the government paid for each dose and what was the millionaire advance for the first shipment

On July 27, almost a year after the start of formal conversations with the laboratory Pfizer, the Government announced a “binding” agreement with this company for the purchase of their vaccines against the coronavirus. It ended in this way to a long negotiation that was unlocked after the Casa Rosada modified by decree the Vaccine Law and eliminate, among other issues, the word “negligence” of that norm, a concept that for the directors of the international firm opened the doors to a wave of demands.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Germany's DAX struggles as index grows from 30 to 40 firms

The DAX fell 2.6 percent in early trading on Monday to its lowest level since July, as market turmoil marred the German blue-chip stock market index's expansion from 30 to 40 companies. The newcomers make the DAX "more attractive", said Norbert Kuhn from the German Stock Institute (DAI), which represents stock market participants. 
STOCKS
The Independent

Staff and driver shortages to remain ‘persistent challenges’, says cake maker

The company behind Mary Berry’s branded line of cakes expects to face “persistent challenges” from a shortage of skilled workers and drivers, its boss said.Finsbury Food Group said pre-tax profit had grown around sixfold to £17 million as its retail arm grew strongly.Revenue grew 9.1% in the first six months of 2021 – the second half of Finsbury’s financial year.Across the 12 months, revenue grew 2.3% to £313.3 million.Whilst we are likely to face persistent challenges around inflation and skilled labour and driver shortages, our long-term growth ambitions remain unchangedJohn Duffy, Finsbury Food GroupChief executive John Duffy appeared confident the...
BUSINESS
AFP

Collapse in faith: Behind Chinese firm Evergrande's cash crunch

Anxious investors, employees and suppliers describe a scramble inside teetering Chinese property giant Evergrande, in a crisis that has shaken public trust as it struggles to tide over a liquidity crunch. The once-mighty Evergrande Group has long been the face of Chinese real estate, surfing a decades-long property boom to expand into more than 280 Chinese cities as it peddled home-ownership dreams.
ECONOMY

