Settlers Hospitality Chooses IDeaS’ Industry-Leading Revenue Management Solutions and Services

Manufacturers are reporting an increase in business growth but warn the planned rise in National Insurance threatens to “choke off” investment and recruitment.Domestic and export orders have increased in recent months with increased optimism for the year ahead, according to manufacturers’ organisation Make UK.Manufacturing growth is now forecast to be 7.1% this year following a 10% decline in output in 2020.The manufacturers’ organisation said the sector is now set to recover almost all that loss in 2021, with growth based on a surge in both domestic and overseas orders which is now translating into strong hiring intentions.The recent increase in...

ECONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO